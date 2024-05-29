MDMK leader Vaiko undergoes shoulder surgery in Chennai hospital after fall

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko, who suffered a shoulder injury after a fall in his house a few days ago, underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday in Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

In a 'X' post, party principal secretary and Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko said that a titanium plate had been fixed in his right shoulder which was fractured. "Vaiko's shoulder will function normally after 40 days of rest. Doctors have asked not to allow visitors for the next one week to prevent infection," he added.



Durai also requested his party cadres to avoid visiting their leader in the hospital.



Meanwhile, in a video message to cadres earlier today, 80-year-old veteran leader Vaiko explained: "The socket of my left shoulder blade is fractured, and the bone is slightly chipped. The doctors have advised me to rest and have recommended surgery. I have walked approximately 7,000 kilometers without ever falling before, but I lost my balance and fell at the house where I was staying in Tirunelveli."

He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by his supporters, saying, "If I had injured my head or spine, I would have been unable to move. Fortunately, I am fine and in good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. I am eager to continue serving Tamil Nadu. I will return with full health and strength. I thank all the well-wishers who are concerned about my health."

The Rajya Sabha MP had arrived in Tirunelveli on May 25 to take part in the wedding of MDMK Kanniyakumari District Secretary Vetrivel’s daughter.