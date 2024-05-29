'I am fine, no need to worry, eager to return to serving Tamil Nadu': Vaiko in video message from hospital

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko, who is currently admitted to Apollo Hospital and scheduled for surgery, has released a video message addressing his supporters and the public.

In the video, the 80-year-old veteran leader explained: "The socket of my right shoulder blade is fractured, and the bone is slightly chipped. The doctors have advised me to rest and have recommended surgery. I have walked approximately 7,000 kilometers without ever falling before, but I lost my balance and fell at the house where I was staying in Tirunelveli."

He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by his supporters, saying, "If I had injured my head or spine, I would have been unable to move. Fortunately, I am fine and in good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. I am eager to continue serving Tamil Nadu. I will return with full health and strength. I thank all the well-wishers who are concerned about my health."

MDMK Principal Secretary and Vaiko’s son, Durai Vaiko, informed that Vaiko will have surgery today (Wednesday) at Apollo Hospital. He added that it was a minor injury and that the surgery was also a minor one.

Vaiko was hospitalized after he sustained a shoulder injury during a fall in his home on Saturday night. Durai Vaiko said that the senior leader had tripped and fallen in his house at his native Kalingapatti village in Tirunelveli district. The 80-year-old leader sustained injuries due to the fall and fractured his right shoulder.