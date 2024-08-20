MBBS/BDS rank list: Stellar show by govt school students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Even amid the controversy, confusion and chaos that ruled NEET-UG this year, here is a silver lining: The performance of government school students in the national test has seen a significant improvement in 2024.

Take the top score for instance. Roobika P from Krishnagiri, a student from SC (Arunthathiyar) community who studied at the Centre of Academic Excellence, Saidapet, topped the list of students who were vying for the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for government school students.

Her NEET score was 669 marks, exactly 100 more than the top score last year. In 2022, it was lower at 518. That is, all 10 students in the top of the rank list scored more than the NEET topper’s score from last year.

This year, 34 students from government schools scored 603 marks and above in NEET this year, while 393 students scored above 500 marks. This uptick in performance is not just limited to those who scored high marks. There were 2,767 students who scored above 300 marks in NEET. To put this in perspective, there were only 1,170 such students in 2023 – this works out to more than double. Prior to that, only 250 scored above 300 in 2022, while it was even lower at a paltry 184 in 2021.

However, the improvement would also mean a surge in cut-off for MBBS seats earmarked under the 7.5 per cent quota.

This year, 12,730 government and aided school students from across Tamil Nadu appeared for NEET. Selected students also underwent training at 330 government centres.

As per the data from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, the highest number of enrolment for NEET coaching from government and aided schools was in Salem with 992 candidates, followed by Tiruvannamalai with 929, Chennai with 827, and Dharmapuri with 692 candidates.