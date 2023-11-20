Mansoor Ali Khan derogatory speech: NCW directs police to invoke 509 B

Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Nov 2023 6:25 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-20 06:26:10.0  )
CHENNAI: Following furore over Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory speech about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo-moto in the issue.

Read: Nadigar Sangam tells Mansoor to issue public apology, warns of suspension

In its statement, the women's rights body said, "The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned."

Members of the film industry and general public decried Mansoor's sexist speech, calling it "vulgar, sexist and misogynistic."

Read: Some men take pride in being openly disgusting: Singer Chinmayi reacts to Mansoor's derogatory remark on Trisha

Online Desk

