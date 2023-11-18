Vile & disgusting: Trisha condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark about sharing screen space

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan has strongly condemned the remarks made about her by 'Leo' co-star Mansoor Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in the film.

Reacting to it, Trisha took to her official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind." (sic)

Several netizens commented that Mansoor Ali Khan should be thrown out of the industry and spoke against him across social media platforms. This isn't the first time he has made lewd comments. He has been the centre of controversy on several stage events and has been condemned for his act.