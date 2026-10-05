Man hacked to death by two youths in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was hacked to death outside his house in Periyar Nagar in Tiruttani on Sunday evening by two unidentified persons. The deceased was identified as D Yuvaraj, who ran a petty shop near the bus stand.
Investigation is under way to ascertain if the murder is linked to his police complaint against a minor boy for allegedly harassing his daughter.
Yuvaraj lived with his wife and three children. On Sunday evening, two youths wearing masks entered his house and attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. His family members and neighbours rescued him and moved him to the Tiruttani GH, where he succumbed to his injuries. Tiruttani Police registered a case of murder and have formed special teams to trace the attackers.
Preliminary probe has revealed that Yuvaraj’s daughter, a Class 12 student, was harassed by a 17-year-old boy who opposed her alleged relationship with another youth. The 17-year-old shared his disappointment with his friends who ganged up and confronted the girl outside her tuition centre two weeks ago and threatened her to discontinue her relationship.
Learning of her daughter being harassed, Yuvaraj had filed a police complaint after which the four of them went absconding. On Saturday, Police detained one of them, Lawrence for questioning.
Police said that it could not be confirmed yet if the 17-year-old was behind the murder and they are probing other angles too.