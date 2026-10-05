Man hacked to death by two youths in Tiruttani

Investigation is under way to ascertain if the murder is linked to his police complaint against a minor boy for allegedly harassing his daughter.

Yuvaraj lived with his wife and three children. On Sunday evening, two youths wearing masks entered his house and attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. His family members and neighbours rescued him and moved him to the Tiruttani GH, where he succumbed to his injuries. Tiruttani Police registered a case of murder and have formed special teams to trace the attackers.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Yuvaraj’s daughter, a Class 12 student, was harassed by a 17-year-old boy who opposed her alleged relationship with another youth. The 17-year-old shared his disappointment with his friends who ganged up and confronted the girl outside her tuition centre two weeks ago and threatened her to discontinue her relationship.