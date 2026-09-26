Chennai: Man hacked to death; nephew, friends held

The police have arrested five persons, including the nephew of the deceased, in connection with the murder.



The murder victim, Palani of Kolapakkam, lived with his wife Sulochana, two daughters, and a son. He owned a car and a van, and also earned rental income from buildings he had constructed near his house.



According to the police, Palani was standing near a shop and talking to friends when the gang of five reached the spot. Before the others realised what was happening, they surrounded Palani and repeatedly hacked him with sickles. He sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot, said officials.