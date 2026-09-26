Chennai: Man hacked to death; nephew, friends held

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death by a five-member gang in full public view over what is suspected to be the fallout of a property dispute, near Kolapakkam in Mangadu on Thursday evening.
The police have arrested five persons, including the nephew of the deceased, in connection with the murder.
The murder victim, Palani of Kolapakkam, lived with his wife Sulochana, two daughters, and a son. He owned a car and a van, and also earned rental income from buildings he had constructed near his house.
According to the police, Palani was standing near a shop and talking to friends when the gang of five reached the spot. Before the others realised what was happening, they surrounded Palani and repeatedly hacked him with sickles. He sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot, said officials.
Based on an alert about the murder in public view, a team from Maulivakkam police rushed to the spot. They recovered Palani’s body, which was sent for post-mortem examination. The police then launched an investigation following a complaint and arrested Palani's nephew Balaji, and his friends Murali, Vetrimaran, Dhanush, and Pari Venkat.
Initial investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly linked to a dispute over proceeds from a property sale, said the police, adding that a related property case is pending in court. Further investigation is under way.