Madurai police summon YouTuber TTF Vasan; ask to handover mobile phone for investigation

CHENNAI: YouTuber TTF Vasan, who is entangled in a case for allegedly flouting several road traffic rules including speaking on the phone while driving his car, was summoned by the Madurai Anna Nagar police on Sunday, to handover his mobile phone, documents and appear for investigations tomorrow.

Vasan was granted bail by the court with the condition of appearing before the investigators at Anna Nagar police station for 10 days.

When he went to the station with his advocate on Sunday to appear for a third consecutive day, the police officials handed over the summon which mentioned that Vasan should handover his mobile phone, documents and appear for investigations on June 3 (tomorrow).

He was charged under seven sections for allegedly driving his car recklessly endangering public lives.

The YouTuber was going from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai on May 15 when the alleged incident happened.