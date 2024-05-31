Reckless driving case: Fans flock to meet You Tuber TTF Vasan after Madurai court grants him bail

CHENNAI: A group of youngsters gathered around popular YouTuber TTF Vasan, shortly after he was granted bail by a court in Madurai. They were seen asking him for hugs and selfies.

Vasan was arrested on Wednesday night by Madurai Anna Nagar police for allegedly flouting several road traffic rules including speaking on the phone while driving his car. He was charged under seven sections and was summoned for questioning before being placed under arrest.

While granting him bail, the Madurai court directed the YouTuber to post a video apologising for his actions and say that he would not engage in such activities again, said a Daily Thanthi report.

While returning to his native place after getting bail, Vasan received a warm welcome from youngsters.

The YouTuber was travelling from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai on May 15 when the incident happened.