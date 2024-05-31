Madurai police ask YouTuber TTF Vasan to handover mobile phone for investigation

CHENNAI: YouTuber TTF Vasan, who is now embroiled in a case for allegedly using mobile phone while driving and also driving his car recklessly, was told to handover his phone to the investigators.

Vasan, who has courted controversies in the past for dangerous stunts on his bike and car and posting those videos on his YouTube channel, was arrested late on Wednesday by Madurai Anna Nagar police for allegedly flouting several road traffic rules. On Thursday, he was let out on bail by a court in Madurai.

While granting him bail, the court had directed him to appear before the investigators at Anna Nagar police station for the next 10 days. When he went to the station with his advocate on Friday, the police officials directed him to handover his mobile phone for investigation, within three days, said a Daily Thanthi report.

A day ago, speaking to the media personnel who had gathered at the court premises when he was produced there during the hearing of his bail petition, Vasan said he was being targeted by the police.

Vasan, a vlogger who is popular among the masses, especially the youth, was arrested by Madurai Anna Nagar police for talking on mobile phone while driving and also allegedly driving his car recklessly endangering public lives. He was charged under seven sections and was summoned for questioning before being placed under arrest.

The YouTuber was going from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai on May 15 when the alleged incident happened.