Madras HC declines interim protection to EV Velu, son in lake-bed excavation FIR

The FIR alleges that lake-bed material was excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference site. It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation and that no permission had been obtained from the Revenue, Corporation, or Geology and Mining departments. The alleged role of officials from these departments is also under investigation.

The DVAC registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the BNS, and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.

In their petitions, E.V. Velu stated that the pendency of the FIR would affect his duties and obligations as MLAs and their rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Father - son duo also sought urgent hearing of their quash petitions by dispensing with the requirement to produce a certified copy of the FIR.