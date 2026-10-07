Madras HC declines interim protection to EV Velu, son in lake-bed excavation FIR

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant interim protection to former minister EV Velu and his son EV Kumaran in connection with an FIR registered by the DVAC over the alleged excavation of lake-bed material for a DMK conference site, and directed them to approach the court concerned for anticipatory bail.
The FIR was registered on September 24 based on a complaint submitted by Arappor Iyakkam to the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on August 14, 2026.
According to the FIR, the conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran. Velu, who was then the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, DMK northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (South) district secretary, allegedly supervised the arrangements.
The FIR alleges that lake-bed material was excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference site. It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation and that no permission had been obtained from the Revenue, Corporation, or Geology and Mining departments. The alleged role of officials from these departments is also under investigation.
The DVAC registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the BNS, and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.
In their petitions, E.V. Velu stated that the pendency of the FIR would affect his duties and obligations as MLAs and their rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Father - son duo also sought urgent hearing of their quash petitions by dispensing with the requirement to produce a certified copy of the FIR.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan, counsel for the petitioners argued that the FIR was baseless and sought a direction to the police not to take any action against them.
The bench orally observed that the court could not direct the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioners and said they could file an anticipatory bail petition before the appropriate court.
The court directed the State Government and Arappor Iyakkam to file their responses to the petitions and posted the matter to November 6, 2026.