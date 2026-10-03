EV Velu, son file pleas to quash FIR over alleged lake bed excavation

The FIR alleges that soil was excavated from Malappambadi lake bed between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference venue. It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation without obtaining permission from the revenue, corporation or geology and mining departments.

The alleged roles of these departments' officials are also under investigation. The DVAC has registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.