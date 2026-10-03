EV Velu, son file pleas to quash FIR over alleged lake bed excavation

CHENNAI: Former highways and public works minister EV Velu and his son Kumaran have moved the Madras High Court, seeking to quash an FIR registered against them over alleged illegal excavation of lake-bed material for a DMK northern zone youth wing conference.
The FIR was registered on September 24 based on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on August 14, 2026.
According to the FIR, the conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran. Velu, then the Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works minister, DMK northern zonal in-charge, and Tiruvannamalai (South) district secretary, allegedly supervised the arrangements.
The FIR alleges that soil was excavated from Malappambadi lake bed between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference venue. It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation without obtaining permission from the revenue, corporation or geology and mining departments.
The alleged roles of these departments' officials are also under investigation. The DVAC has registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.
In their petitions, Velu and Kumaran contended that the FIR was baseless. They said its pendency would affect their duties and obligations as MLAs and their rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
They also sought an urgent hearing of their petitions and requested the court to dispense with the requirement of producing a certified copy of the FIR.
The petitions are expected to be listed shortly before Justice V Lakshminarayanan.