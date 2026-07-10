Media kept out as CM Vijay arrives in Karur for public outreach, relief events

The venue for Vijay's public interaction was filled well before the programme began, with all allotted seats occupied. Separate seating arrangements had been made for men and women, and the hall reached full capacity ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival.

Supporters also waved Rs 10 notes and sang "Bottle-ku pathu ruba", a satirical chant sung by Vijay during a campaign targeting DMK leader V Senthilbalaji over allegations that an extra Rs 10 was collected on every liquor bottle sold through state-run TASMAC outlets. The chant later evolved into a viral song. Videos of party workers singing the song and cheering for the Chief Minister quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that Vijay might visit Velusamipuram, where the tragic incident occurred. However no official arrangements had been made at the location, indicating that such a visit was not part of the scheduled programme, as per Thanthi TV.