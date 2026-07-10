Media kept out as CM Vijay arrives in Karur for public outreach, relief events

CHENNAI: Media personnel were on Friday (July 10) asked to leave the public meeting venue at Vennaimalai, where Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to interact with people during his visit to Karur. Karur Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad said the instruction was issued by higher authorities, arguing that the event was a political party function. Journalists were instead allotted a separate space outside the venue.
According to a Thanthi TV bulletin, Chief Minister Vijay left Tiruchirappalli Airport by road for Karur today mroning to participate in a series of official and public programmes. As his convoy travelled towards the district, large crowds gathered along the route to welcome him, showering flowers and waving enthusiastically. Vijay acknowledged the public by waving back from his vehicle.
Authorities also intensified security arrangements along the route of the Chief Minister's proposed roadshow. Barricades were erected on both sides of the road from the Karur Bus Stand to Lighthouse Junction, Amaravathi River Bridge and Thirumanilaiyur to regulate the movement of the public and ensure security.
One of the key events during the CM's visit is the distribution of government job appointment orders to the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in the recent Karur tragedy. Special identity cards, signed by the District Collector and other officials, were issued to the eligible beneficiaries. The cards carry details such as the holder's name and contact number. Only those possessing the authorised identity cards were permitted inside the Collectorate after undergoing stringent security checks, said a Thanthi TV report.
The venue for Vijay's public interaction was filled well before the programme began, with all allotted seats occupied. Separate seating arrangements had been made for men and women, and the hall reached full capacity ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival.
Supporters also waved Rs 10 notes and sang "Bottle-ku pathu ruba", a satirical chant sung by Vijay during a campaign targeting DMK leader V Senthilbalaji over allegations that an extra Rs 10 was collected on every liquor bottle sold through state-run TASMAC outlets. The chant later evolved into a viral song. Videos of party workers singing the song and cheering for the Chief Minister quickly went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, there was speculation that Vijay might visit Velusamipuram, where the tragic incident occurred. However no official arrangements had been made at the location, indicating that such a visit was not part of the scheduled programme, as per Thanthi TV.
(With inputs from Bureau)