Karur Tragedy: After SC junks plea, DMK moves CBI, monitoring panel

The DMK urged the monitoring committee to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against Arjuna and examine whether his public statements amounted to influencing witnesses or impeding the investigation.

The petition also referred to the CM’s proposed visit to Karur for distributing financial assistance and compassionate appointments to the families of the victims. While clarifying it had no objection to the grant of welfare measures, the DMK requested that such assistance be extended only after appropriate safeguards were put in place and after obtaining the views of the CBI.

The DMK has also submitted an identical representation to the CBI, seeking appropriate legal action against the minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Justice Viswanathan had told senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Bharati, "The chief minister is not an accused in the case. How can the court regulate his visit".