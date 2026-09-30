Veeramani Pocso case: TR Baalu moves Madras HC seeking probe into TVK leaders’ allegations against DMK

In his petition, Baalu said a day after the State police chief constituted the SIT on September 25, the TVK leaders made public statements alleging the involvement of the DMK in the case and claimed that they had material evidence to substantiate it.

Baalu contended that those who had publicly made such claims had a duty to appear before the SIT and produce the evidence in their possession to facilitate an effective investigation. However, they had not submitted any such material to the SIT so far, he said..