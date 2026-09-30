Veeramani Pocso case: TR Baalu moves Madras HC seeking probe into TVK leaders’ allegations against DMK

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu moved the Madras High Court seeking directions to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Pocso case against granite baron R Veeramani to summon and question the TVK leaders, including party president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his cabinet colleagues Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar, and secure the material evidence they allegedly possess against the DMK.
In his petition, Baalu said a day after the State police chief constituted the SIT on September 25, the TVK leaders made public statements alleging the involvement of the DMK in the case and claimed that they had material evidence to substantiate it.
Baalu contended that those who had publicly made such claims had a duty to appear before the SIT and produce the evidence in their possession to facilitate an effective investigation. However, they had not submitted any such material to the SIT so far, he said..
Given that the case involved minor victims, preservation of evidence and maintaining the integrity of the investigation were of particular importance, he submitted.
Baalu said he had submitted a representation to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 27 seeking that the persons concerned be summoned and questioned and that relevant material in their possession be secured as part of the investigation.
The petition is expected to come up for hearing shortly