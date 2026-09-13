PIL seeks stay on by-election to Madurantakam, Dharapuram

In his petition, Suthan said six MLAs elected in the 2026 Assembly elections had resigned from their posts and joined the TVK, resulting in vacancies necessitating the by-elections. The MLAs are S Jayakumar (Perundurai), Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), Esakki Subbaya (Ambasamudram), C Vijaya Bhaskar (Viralimalai) and MR Vijayabhaskar (Karur).

The petitioner contended that when an elected representative resigns shortly after an election for personal or political reasons, a statutory restriction should be considered to prevent the person from contesting elections to Parliament or a State Legislative Assembly for five years from the date of acceptance of the resignation.

He submitted that public money is spent on elections and by-elections and that its economical and responsible use is a matter of public interest. He also argued that the electorate’s mandate cannot be abandoned without considering the consequences for voters and the public exchequer.