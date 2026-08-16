Madras HC orders Dawn Pictures to furnish security of Rs 8.4 crore in Sudha Kongara's remuneration case

Sudha Kongara moved the Madras High Court seeking payment of the balance remuneration of Rs 8.39 crore, along with 12 per cent interest from February 8, 2026. She also sought the amount as security pending the passing of an arbitral award.

She further submitted that despite not paying her remuneration, Dawn Pictures was proceeding with the release of its upcoming film Idhayam Murali, and sought to restrain its release until the outstanding amount was paid.