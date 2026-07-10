Setback for Sudha Kongara as Madras HC refuses interim stay on Dawn Pictures’ ‘Idhayam Murali’ release

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday (July 10) declined to stay the theatrical release of Atharvaa-starrer ‘Idhayam Murali’ on a plea filed by director Sudha Kongara.
Justice K Kumaresh Babu refused to grant an interim injunction restraining the release of the film and directed Sudha Kongara and Dawn Pictures to resolve their monetary dispute through arbitration.
Sudha, who directed Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Parasakthi’, moved the court seeking payment of the balance remuneration of Rs 8.39 crore, along with 12 per cent interest from February 8, 2026.
She sought the amount as security pending the passing of an arbitral award. She also sought an interim order restraining Dawn Pictures from releasing ‘Parasakthi’ on OTT, satellite, digital, streaming, cable, or any other media platform until the disposal of the main petition.
The noted director also sought directions to preserve all records relating to the revenue generated by the film from all sources and to place before the court the revenue statements, along with details of all executed, pending or proposed OTT, and satellite and digital agreements entered into or being negotiated by Dawn Pictures in connection with the film.
Her advocate submitted that without paying her remuneration in full, the production company was proceeding with the release of its upcoming film, ‘Idhayam Murali’.
Citing the dispute over the outstanding payment, Sudha sought to restrain the release of the latest film until the outstanding payment was made.