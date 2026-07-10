Setback for Sudha Kongara as Madras HC refuses interim stay on Dawn Pictures’ ‘Idhayam Murali’ release

She sought the amount as security pending the passing of an arbitral award. She also sought an interim order restraining Dawn Pictures from releasing ‘Parasakthi’ on OTT, satellite, digital, streaming, cable, or any other media platform until the disposal of the main petition.

The noted director also sought directions to preserve all records relating to the revenue generated by the film from all sources and to place before the court the revenue statements, along with details of all executed, pending or proposed OTT, and satellite and digital agreements entered into or being negotiated by Dawn Pictures in connection with the film.