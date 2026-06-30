Sudha Kongara moves Madras HC claiming unpaid Rs 8.39 crore dues for Parasakthi

In her petition, she has sought directions for payment of the alleged dues and for the respondent to furnish details of the revenue earned from the film's OTT and television rights.

The filmmaker's counsel submitted that her total remuneration was agreed upon to be Rs 15 crore. As GST was payable separately, the total amount rose to Rs 17.70 crore. However, only Rs 9.31 crore had been paid, leaving outstanding dues of Rs 8.39 crore, the counsel said.

The counsel also submitted that the banner claimed Parasakthi had made Rs 100 crore.