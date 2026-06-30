Sudha Kongara moves Madras HC claiming unpaid Rs 8.39 crore dues for Parasakthi

CHENNAI: Director Sudha Kongara on Tuesday (June 30) moved the Madras High Court alleging that she has not been paid Rs 8.39 crore for her film Parasakthi by production banner Dawn Pictures.
In her petition, she has sought directions for payment of the alleged dues and for the respondent to furnish details of the revenue earned from the film's OTT and television rights.
The filmmaker's counsel submitted that her total remuneration was agreed upon to be Rs 15 crore. As GST was payable separately, the total amount rose to Rs 17.70 crore. However, only Rs 9.31 crore had been paid, leaving outstanding dues of Rs 8.39 crore, the counsel said.
The counsel also submitted that the banner claimed Parasakthi had made Rs 100 crore.
As part of the same petition, Sudha Kongara also sought a stay on the release of the film Idhayam Murali, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, contending that it was produced by Dawn Pictures, the makers of Parasakthi.
When the matter came up for hearing, Justice Kumaresh Babu directed that the satellite release of Parasakthi should not be carried out until July 8.
The court also adjourned the hearing on Sudha Kongara's petition against Dawn Pictures to July 8.
Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, among others. The story revolves around the student agitation in Pollachi over Hindi imposition in 1965. The film was released in January this year. Produced by Aakash Baskaran, it has music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Dawn Pictures, founded by Aakash Baskaran, began producing films with Dhanush's Idli Kadai last year.