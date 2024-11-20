Madras HC junks PIL seeking CBI probe into fake NCC camp sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI probe into the case of girl students subjected to sexual assault at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri, along with a direction to the special investigation team (SIT) to periodically file status reports.

Also Read: Fake NCC camp: Advisory panels in all schools, govt tells Madras High Court

A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the SIT and the multi-disciplinary team (MDT) constituted by the State to probe the case, provide counselling to the victims and to file a periodic report every three months. The court gave the direction while disposing of a PIL moved by an advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The bench also directed the district legal services authority and special officers appointed to the schools where the sexual assault incidents allegedly happened to ensure remedial measures after having regular interactions with the students and parents.

The principal district judge, Krishnagiri, had submitted an interim report regarding the grievances of the affected students and their parents. After perusing the report, the bench directed the legal services authority to continue the interactions and give suggestions to the MDT.

Also Read: HC raps State over handling of Krishnagiri fake NCC camp sexual assault case

The advocate who moved the PIL had submitted no confidence in the SIT and said there were many missing links in the investigation, hence he sought the court to monitor the probe.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman objected to the submission stating that the State has already constituted an SIT to probe into the case, and chargesheets have been filed in all the criminal cases connected to the crime. The AG also submitted that out of the four schools where the sexual assault allegedly happened, special officers were already appointed to two schools while special officers would be appointed expeditiously to the other two schools.

Accepting the submission, the bench then directed the State to appoint the special officers within a week to undertake the remedial measures.