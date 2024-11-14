Fake NCC camp: Advisory panels in all schools, govt tells Madras High Court

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the sexual assault of girls at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri, the state government has submitted before the Madras High Court that it has decided to print helpline numbers on textbooks and install complaint boxes in all schools to ensure the safety and welfare of students.

A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the principal district judge Krishnagiri to file a detailed report regarding school girls subjected to sexual assault at the fake NCC camp after accepting the interim report filed by the principal judge.

The direction was issued while hearing a public interest litigation moved by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking to transfer the investigation to CBI.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman and Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran appeared on behalf of the State and submitted that the government is initiating several measures to ensure the safety of the school students.

The directors and joint directors of the school education department will be appointed as the district monitoring officer to oversee the implementation of safety measures, the AG submitted.

Out of four schools where the fake NCC camps were conducted, the State has already appointed special officers for two schools, and the other two schools will get special officers within a week to administrate the schools, the AG added.

The petitioner submitted that several teachers are booked for sexually assaulting students, and the crime is continuing in the State and sought action. The State has also assured to verify the criminal antecedents of candidates selected for the post of teacher.

Actions to be taken

To prevent such incidents, the School Education Department will set up students’ safety advisory committees (SSAC) across all schools. The department has released a set of guidelines to be mandated by the school management across Tamil Nadu.

A department notification read, government toll-free numbers 14417 (education department helpline) and 1098 (child helpline) will be carried on all textbooks to create awareness among students and encourage students to report harassment, bullying and other incidents.

The SSAC will meet every month and if any complaints are received, action will be taken against the students. The SSAC team members in each school have been instructed to train and sensitise the students about the Pocso Act through the district child protection officer.

The notification added that written permission from each student’s parent should be obtained if the child must be taken out of school for district or state-level activities or competitions conducted by organisations like NSS, NCC, scouts and guides, and others. Following the parent’s consent, approval should be obtained from the respective Chief Education Officer.

The education department had already implemented the “Manavar Manasu Scheme,” urging all schools’ management to place a complaint box for students to drop their complaints anonymously.