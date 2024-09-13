HC raps State over handling of Krishnagiri fake NCC camp sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court expressed dissatisfaction as the State failed to discover the motive of crime in connection to the sexual harassment of girl students at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri and the background of the accused persons.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji wondered whether the investigation is on the right track as projected by the State while hearing a PIL moved by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The district legal services authority of Krishnagiri filed a report after interacting with school students and parents according to the Court’s order.

Perusing the report, the bench was shocked over the revelation that some victims and parents don’t want their children to remain in the same school.

One of the sexual assault victims requested that she wants to move far away from the district and needs support for her future, as per the report.

The bench asked the State why the investigators were not able to find the background of the accused Sivaraman and decipher the means through which he conducted a fake NCC camp at various schools, and who else were involved.

The investigation officer submitted that they had arrested an accused Karunakaran and also held an investigation with another accused Bhuvan, who was alleged to be the key person in conducting the fake camp.

The accused Karunakaran, 32, a former Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, had destroyed a computer hard disc and some other crucial evidence in the case following the arrest of Sivaraman. He was arrested last week.

Referring to the report, the bench observed that Sivaraman had two pistols during the camp and threatened the boys not to disclose what happened there and the team should probe these aspects, the bench observed.

It also asked the investigation team to reveal the cause of accused Sivaraman’s death as his father has doubts regarding the same. Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that an additional report will be submitted in this regard in the next hearing. The petitioner Suryaparakasam sought the Court’s direction to provide ex gratia to the victims.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that interim compensation has already been provided to the victims and final compensation will also be disbursed as early as possible. After all the submissions, the bench observed that the State should take precautions in the investigation because it is a pressing issue and posted the matter on September 19 for further submission.