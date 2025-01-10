Madras HC grants bail to staff of Vikravandi school where LKG student died after falling into septic tank

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to the correspondent and other staff of the private school in Vikravandi where a four-year-old year girl student had died by falling into a septic tank on December 3.

The incident occurred when Liya Lakshmi, an LKG student, slipped and fell into a septic tank on the school premises. The iron lid over the tank was barely covering it and was fully rusty.

Despite frantic efforts by teachers and school staff, Liya was unresponsive by the time she was rescued and rushed to the hospital. There, the doctors confirmed that she had already died.

Amid protests by parents and locals, a case was filed and the school principal and correspondent of St Mary’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Vikravandi were among the three arrested.