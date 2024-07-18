Madras HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of former minister MR Vijayabhaskar, restrains police from arresting his brother

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former minister MR Vijayabhaskar, as nothing survives in his petition since he was arrested and restrained the State from arresting his brother M R Sekar.

Justice G Jayachandran directed MR Sekar to appear before the investigation agency for the investigation and posted the matter to July 29 for further submission.

Former minister MR Vijayabhaskar and his brother MR Sekar moved the petitions seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the alleged offence of threatening a businessman grabbing Rs 100 crore worth of land.

It was submitted that the former minister and his brother threatened the businessman and his daughter to sell the land for the cost of Rs.95 lakh, the investigation is underway.

After the submission, the judge asked the State whether such a transaction had happened to transfer the title of the land. The State sought time to get instructions.

Hence, the Court posted the matter to June 29 for the submission of a status report of the case.

Karur police registered a complaint against MR Vijayabhaskar, his brother MR Sekar and others based on the complaint lodged by Prakash, a businessman, alleging that the former minister threatened him for grabbing 22 acres land at Thoranakkalpatti, at Karur worth Rs 100 crore.

On 16 June, the CB-CID police arrested the former minister in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Vijayabhaskar moved an anticipatory bail in the High Court stating that his 84-year-old father is now hospitalized for a surgery at Coimbatore, as a dutiful son he wants to be with his father during his critical stage, said the former minister.