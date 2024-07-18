New case registered against ex-AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar

CHENNAI: Another case has been filed against former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar, according to a Daily Thanthi TV report. Further details on the case are awaited.

The former transport minister who was on the run for more than a month was arrested by Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) sleuths on Tuesday in Kerala in a case that involves, among other charges, alleged forging of documents and threatening persons, to grab about 22 acres land in Karur, worth approximately Rs 100 crore.

In this regard, a Karur-based businessman and a sub-registrar had approached police against the former minister and at least five others based on which police began their investigation.

Sensing that he could be included in the case even before it was registered, Vijayabhaskar and also his brother Sekar approached the Karur District Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected.

Following this, Vijayabhaskar, his brother and their associates went into hiding while the CB-CID team, which had taken over the case, searched the premises linked to them in Chennai and Karur.

For around 35 days, the sleuths searched for the ex-minister, his brother and his associates across the State and country, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mumbai.

Following his arrest, the ex-minister was brought from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and produced before the District Principal Sessions Court in Karur on Wednesday.

Judge Shanmuga Sundaram remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days at the Tiruchy Central Jail.