Madras HC directs state to verify history-sheeter Sirkazhi Sathya's health status

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to check the genuineness of the health status submitted by history-sheeter and BJP functionary Sirkazhi Sathya.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira heard two petitions moved by Sathya, seeking to modify the bail conditions imposed by the Chengalpattu district court. Sathya’s counsel submitted that the Supreme Court allowed his client to stay in his native Sivagangai on the condition that he will share his personal mobile number with the jurisdictional police station.

Submitting Sathya’s medical report, the counsel stated that his client was unable to comply with the district court’s conditions as a gunshot wound had rendered him bedridden.

The judge then directed the state police to verify the genuineness of the medical report by visiting Sathya in person and report before the court.

On June 28, Sathya who was booked in more than 24 criminal cases was spotted by a police team on East Coast Road near Mamallapuram. It was alleged that since Sathya tried to get away, the police team chased him and shot him on his leg before arresting him. A preventive detention order was later imposed on him.

Aggrieved by the preventive detention, his mother moved a petition seeking permission for her son to get treatment from a private hospital for the gunshot wound and requested to quash the detention order.

The court allowed the petition and set the accused at liberty, directing him to appear before judicial magistrate, Thirukazhikundram, after his discharge from the hospital.

Since Sathya failed to comply with this order, on November 18, the court issued an arrest warrant against him