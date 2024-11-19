Arrest history sheeter Sirkazhi Sathiya before he absconds: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Taking note of the fact that history sheeter and BJP functionary Sirkazhi Sathiya failed to comply with the conditions imposed to get medical treatment for a gunshot wound, the Madras High Court revoked the order quashing his preventive detention and directed the police to arrest him immediately before he absconds.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman heard a petition moved by Sathiya's mother Tamilarasi seeking to extend the time granted for his treatment and comply with the conditions.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak submitted that he did not comply with the court's condition to appear before the judicial magistrate Thirukazhukundram daily after being discharged from the hospital.

The bench then revoked the earlier order quashing his preventive detention and refused to grant extension of time. It also directed the police to secure the accused immediately without granting time to let him escape.

Sathiya, who has more than 24 criminal cases against him, was spotted by a police team on ECR near Mahabalipuram on June 28. When he allegedly tried to escape, the police shot him in the leg and nabbed him. After arresting him, a preventive detention order was imposed on him.

Aggrieved by the preventive detention, his mother moved a petition seeking to allow her son to get treatment at a private hospital and requested to quash the preventive detention.

The court allowed the petition and set the accused at liberty with the condition to appear before Thirukazhukundram judicial magistrate after his discharge from the hospital. As he did not comply with the condition, the bench revoked the order and directed to arrest him immediately.