Madras HC adjourns HCP seeking to locate man missing from TVK's Vikravandi conference

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) adjourned a habeas corpus petition (HCP) moved by a father seeking to find out his son who went to the public meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Vikravandi and has been missing since.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman heard the HCP moved by P Pushpanathan from Tiruvarur seeking to direct the police to produce his son.

It was submitted that the petitioner’s son Megananthan, aged 35 years, went to V salai in Vikravandi to participate in TVK’s debut conference held on October 27.

The petitioner submitted that his son left the house to attend the meeting, however, has not returned to the house to date. Alleging the police failed to take any steps to secure his son despite filing a complaint, the father sought the court’s direction to police to produce his son.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj on behalf of the police submitted that the investigation is under way and also submitted the status of the probe.

The APP said the Vikravandi police are taking steps to track down Meganathan. A team was sent to Tambaram and Puducherry in search of him, however, the team could not track him down, he added. After the submission, the bench posted the matter after two weeks for further proceedings.