Vijay announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for families of accident victims during TVK conference

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in an accident during TVK's first state conference.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the families of six individuals, including Vasanthkumar, Riyas, and Charles from Chennai, along with others from Tiruchy and Thiruvannamalai districts who died in accidents while travelling to and fro for the conference, will receive financial support.

Additionally, depending on the family situation, some will receive extra financial support and the education expenses for the children of the deceased will also be taken care of by the party.

The conference, held on October 27 in V Salai area of Vikravandi, Villupuram district and was attended by over 4 lakh volunteers and supporters.