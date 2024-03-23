LS polls: Virudhunagar to witness star vs late star's son battle

CHENNAI: On Friday, the DMDK and BJP announced candidates for Virudhunagar constituency.

Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late actor Vijayakanth will be contesting as the DMDK candidate - part of the AIADMK-led alliance, while the saffron party has fielded Raadhika Sarathkumar, a leading yesteryear actor who is now more active in television. Her actor-politician husband Sarathkumar had recently merged his party, AISMK, with the BJP.

It is to be noticed that DMDK is contesting for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.

It may be noted that, under the DMK alliance Virudhunagar has been allocated for the Congress, which is expected to release the list shortly.