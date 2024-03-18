LS Polls: Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest general elections from TN

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stepped down from her post, fuelling speculation that she will be fielded as the BJP candidate in the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

She also resigned from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a position she held for the last three years.

Sources close to Tamilisai said, she has sent her resignation letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and a copy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the President had accepted Tamilisai's resignation.

A senior leader in the BJP said moves were on to declare her as the party's nominee for the coming Lok Sabha election from the State Capital, signalling her return to active politics.

"In the absence of a strong alliance partner in TN, Tamilisai is set to return to active politics as the national high-command decided to field prominent faces as candidates. Based on an opinion poll conducted among the party cadres, Tamilisai's services are needed by TN and she is being brought back into electoral politics by our national high-command," the senior leader told DT Next on the condition of anonymity.

Last time in 2018, Tamilisai contested in the southern district of Thoothukudi and this time in 2024, there are more chances to contest in the State Capital.

Soon, the BJP high-command will announce the list of candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.