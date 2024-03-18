Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, likely to contest for Lok Sabha Poll

CHENNAI: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from Governorship, sending her resignation letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

According to sources, she is likely to run for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the Telangana Raj Bhavan said, "The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India."

Soundararajan's resignation came amid her recent criticism of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Further details awaited