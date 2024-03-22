LS Polls: EPS holds meeting with district secretaries; releases election manifesto

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday held meeting with district secretaries and senior leaders at the party headquarters.

In this meet, EPS releases the party election manifesto for the upcoming LS poll.

Most of the key announcements mirrored the DMK's manifesto, particularly on NEET, Toll Plaza, Tamil language, statehood to Puducherry. They were among the 133 poll promises of the AIADMK for the April 19 polls

The centre should consider the views of the state government over Governor's post

Toll plazas would be completely removed

Supreme Court's bench should be established in Chennai

Urimai Thogai (financial assistance) for women would be enhanced to Rs 3000

In tune with the DMK's manifesto, AIADMK said that it would guarantee statehood to Puducherry

Enhance MGNREGA scheme from 100 working days to 150 days

Insist the Centre to implement Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project

The AIADMK would insist the centre to conduct the winter season of the Parliament in TN.

Will take efforts to make Tamil as an official language in Madras High Court

Welfare board for the non resident Tamils

The AIADMK would insist the Centre to extend Metro rail project to cover developed cities in the state.

The party would demand the Centre to expedite the AIIMS project in Madurai to open it for the welfare of the people at the earliest. They would also insist the Centre to establish AIIMS in Coimbatore.

Focusing on women voters, the AIADMK announced that it would insist the Centre to bring down the domestic gas cylinder price

