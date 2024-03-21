Begin typing your search...

EPS releases second list of AIADMK candidates for LS Polls

Along with this, EPS also announced U Rani as the candidate for Vilavancode bypoll.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 March 2024 6:22 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-21 06:38:53.0  )
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami releasing the second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024 at the party headquarters on Thursday (Hemanathan)

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the second list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and also the candidate for the Vilavancode bypoll.

Here is the list:

  1. Sriperumbudur- Dr Premkumar
  2. Vellore - Dr Pasupathi
  3. Coimbatore - Singai Ramachandran
  4. Sivagangai - Panakudi A Xavier Dass
  5. Dharmapuri - Asokan
  6. Thiruvannamalai - Kaliaperumal
  7. Kallakurichi - Kumaraguru
  8. Tirupur - P. Arunachalam
  9. Nilgiris - Lokesh Tamilselvan
  10. Pollachi - Karthik Appusamy
  11. Trichy - Karuppiah
  12. Perambalur - Chandramohan
  13. Mayiladuthurai - B. Babu
  14. Thoothukudi - R. Sivasamy Velumani
  15. Tirunelveli - Shimla Muthuselvan
  16. Kanyakumari - Pasilian Nazareth and
  17. Puducherry - Tamilvendan

Along with this, EPS also announced U Rani, as the candidate for Vilavancode bypoll.

Also Read:AIADMK inks pact with DMDK, SDPI and PT

It is to be noted that there is no woman candidate and no candidate from Muslim community for LS polls from the AIADMK.

AIADMK on Wednesday announced 16 candidates of which, 8 of them would face-off DMK.

Also Read:LS polls: EPS, Premalatha ink pact; DMDK gets five, one each for SDPI, PT
Online Desk

