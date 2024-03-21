EPS releases second list of AIADMK candidates for LS Polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the second list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and also the candidate for the Vilavancode bypoll.

Here is the list:

Sriperumbudur- Dr Premkumar Vellore - Dr Pasupathi Coimbatore - Singai Ramachandran Sivagangai - Panakudi A Xavier Dass Dharmapuri - Asokan Thiruvannamalai - Kaliaperumal Kallakurichi - Kumaraguru Tirupur - P. Arunachalam Nilgiris - Lokesh Tamilselvan Pollachi - Karthik Appusamy Trichy - Karuppiah Perambalur - Chandramohan Mayiladuthurai - B. Babu Thoothukudi - R. Sivasamy Velumani Tirunelveli - Shimla Muthuselvan Kanyakumari - Pasilian Nazareth and Puducherry - Tamilvendan

Along with this, EPS also announced U Rani, as the candidate for Vilavancode bypoll.

It is to be noted that there is no woman candidate and no candidate from Muslim community for LS polls from the AIADMK.

AIADMK on Wednesday announced 16 candidates of which, 8 of them would face-off DMK.