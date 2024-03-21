Begin typing your search...
EPS releases second list of AIADMK candidates for LS Polls
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the second list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and also the candidate for the Vilavancode bypoll.
Here is the list:
- Sriperumbudur- Dr Premkumar
- Vellore - Dr Pasupathi
- Coimbatore - Singai Ramachandran
- Sivagangai - Panakudi A Xavier Dass
- Dharmapuri - Asokan
- Thiruvannamalai - Kaliaperumal
- Kallakurichi - Kumaraguru
- Tirupur - P. Arunachalam
- Nilgiris - Lokesh Tamilselvan
- Pollachi - Karthik Appusamy
- Trichy - Karuppiah
- Perambalur - Chandramohan
- Mayiladuthurai - B. Babu
- Thoothukudi - R. Sivasamy Velumani
- Tirunelveli - Shimla Muthuselvan
- Kanyakumari - Pasilian Nazareth and
- Puducherry - Tamilvendan
Along with this, EPS also announced U Rani, as the candidate for Vilavancode bypoll.
It is to be noted that there is no woman candidate and no candidate from Muslim community for LS polls from the AIADMK.
AIADMK on Wednesday announced 16 candidates of which, 8 of them would face-off DMK.
