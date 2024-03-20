Begin typing your search...
LS polls: AIADMK announces candidates list, check here
Notably, the AIADMK allocates five seats to the DMDK, while Puthiya Tamiligam and SDPI get one seat each for the LS polls.
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the list of 16 candidates on Wednesday.
Here is the list of candidates:
1.South Chennai - J.Jayavardhan
2.Theni - VT Narayanan
3.Chidambaram - M.Chandrahaasan
4.Kancheepuram - Rajasekar
5.Villupuram - Packiyaraj
6.North Chennai - Royapuram Mano
7.Arakkonam - A.L. Vijayan
8.Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash
9.Arani - Gajenthiran
10. Salem - Vignesh
11. Namakkal - Tamilmani
12. Erode - Aatral Ashok Kumar
13.Karur - Thangavel
14. Ramanathapuram - Jeyaperumal
15.Nagapattinam - Surjith Shankar
16. Madurai - Saravanan
