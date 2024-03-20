Begin typing your search...

LS polls: AIADMK announces candidates list, check here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 March 2024 5:20 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-20 05:23:40.0  )
Picture Credit: Hemanathan Muthusamy

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the list of 16 candidates on Wednesday.

Notably, the AIADMK allocates five seats to the DMDK, while Puthiya Tamiligam and SDPI get one seat each for the LS polls.

Here is the list of candidates:

1.South Chennai - J.Jayavardhan

2.Theni - VT Narayanan

3.Chidambaram - M.Chandrahaasan

4.Kancheepuram - Rajasekar

5.Villupuram - Packiyaraj

6.North Chennai - Royapuram Mano

7.Arakkonam - A.L. Vijayan

8.Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash

9.Arani - Gajenthiran

10. Salem - Vignesh

11. Namakkal - Tamilmani

12. Erode - Aatral Ashok Kumar

13.Karur - Thangavel

14. Ramanathapuram - Jeyaperumal

15.Nagapattinam - Surjith Shankar

16. Madurai - Saravanan

