LS poll results: DMK serves mutton biriyani to cadres in Coimbatore in dig at Annamalai's anticipated defeat

COIMBATORE: As DMK candidate Ganapathi P. Rajkumar looked set to win the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, the party cadres swung into celebration by serving mutton biriyani on Tuesday.

Ahead of the polls, social media was flooded with jokes stating that mutton biriyani going to be served on June 4, the day of counting, in a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai’s anticipated defeat. The former Indian Police Officer is mockingly called the 'aadu' (or goat).

DMK minister TRB Raaja, the party's in-charge of Coimbatore, was also gifted with a goat.

Also Read: Congress threatens to gherao Chennai BJP HQ, Annamalai says will arrange food; give us beef then, taunts Elangovan

From the start of the vote-counting process, DMK candidate Ganapathi P. Rajkumar maintained a steady lead. At the end of the eighth round of counting, Rajkumar was leading by a margin of 39,963 votes by securing 2,01,493 votes against K Annamalai's 1,61,530, while AIADMK’s Singai P Ramachandran came a distant third with 85,263 votes.



Meanwhile, mutton biriyani was served for lunch to cadres in the Kottaimedu neighbourhood in Coimbatore.