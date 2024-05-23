Congress threatens to gherao Chennai BJP HQ, Annamalai says will arrange food; give us beef then, taunts Elangovan

CHENNAI: The ruling and opposition leaders have both come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against Tamils. On Thursday, the Congress state president Selvaperunthagai announced that a blockade protest would be held in front of the BJP headquarters, 'Kamalalayam', in Chennai.

In response to this, BJP state president K Annamalai commented on 'X', saying that, "If the date of arrival is announced to the BJP office in advance, it will be convenient to arrange food for the ten people who will visit Kamalalayam. Also, we can gift a book on the betrayal of the DMK and Congress party to the people who will come. And we will upload a video on social media showing that the DMK and the Congress are enemies of the people."

In this context, Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan asked Annamalai to prepare non-vegetarian food including beef at the Kamalalayam for the grand old party. Speaking to the media, he said, "We like non-vegetarian food. Keep beef curry ready at Kamalalayam. We will inform two days earlier. Let Annamalai prepare it by then."