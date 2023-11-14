Light to moderate rain likely in 13 districts of TN for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted light to moderate rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours due to an upper atmospheric circulation prevailing over the South Andaman Sea.

According to RMC, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni are likely to receive rain.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in seven districts of Tamil Nadu namely Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur have been declared a holiday today due to heavy rains. Tiruvannamalai District Collector B Murugesh has also declared a holiday for school today due to rain.

Read: Low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal on Nov 14; heavy rain predicted