Incessant rains: Holiday declared for schools & colleges in 7 districts of TN today

CHENNAI: Schools and colleges in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu have been declared a holiday today due to incessant rains in the State.

Accordingly, the District Collectors of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur made the announcement.

Ranipet District Collector S Valarmathi and Thiruvallur District Collector T Prabhushankar have announced that schools and colleges in the district will function as usual.

Earlier on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal today and further intensify into a depression over the west-central south Bay of Bengal on November 16. The RMC stated that due to this, heavy to very rain is expected in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, there has been widespread rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Anna University (AU) exams scheduled to be held today have also been postponed due to rain.