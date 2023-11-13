Begin typing your search...

Heavy rain likely in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu: RMC

It is predicted that in the west-northwest direction, a low pressure area may develop over West Bay of Bengal by 16 November

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Nov 2023 9:38 AM GMT
Heavy rain likely in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu: RMC
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday announced that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

It is predicted that in the west-northwest direction, a low pressure area may develop over West Bay of Bengal by 16 November

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in 9 districts namely Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, in the coming days.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puthukottai, Ramanathapuram will receive heavy to very heavy rains today.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, the report added.

Regional Meteorological Centrelow pressure areaSoutheast Bay of Bengalwest-northwest directionWest Bay of Bengal
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X