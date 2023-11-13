Heavy rain likely in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday announced that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

It is predicted that in the west-northwest direction, a low pressure area may develop over West Bay of Bengal by 16 November

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in 9 districts namely Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, in the coming days.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puthukottai, Ramanathapuram will receive heavy to very heavy rains today.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, the report added.