ByPTIPTI|14 Jun 2024 12:45 PM GMT
Leopard strays into school campus in Tirupattur, creates panic
Representative Image

TIRUPATTUR: A leopard strayed into a private school campus here on Friday, triggering panic among the locals, a senior forest official said.

A team from the forest department rushed to the school upon receiving information and ensured that the school children returned home safely.

As the wild animal was lurking around, the forest staff has decided to tranquilise it, he said.

