CPM state committee to decide stand on bypolls on September 13

He said the state committee would take the final decision on the party’s position and the outcome would be announced by 2 pm on Sunday.

Asked about the CPI’s view that the bypolls were unnecessary and whether the CPM shared the view, Shanmugam said the party had already criticised the resignations of the MLAs that led to the vacancies.

“We had already stated our views when the MLAs resigned. We had criticised it as unhealthy politics and political opportunism. There is no change in our view,” he said.

On whether the CPM would support any party or extend outside support to the ruling party, Shanmugam said all aspects would be discussed at Sunday’s state committee meeting and the party’s final decision would be announced thereafter.