Left icon to be laid to rest with full state honours; tributes pour in

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister announced on Wednesday that centenarian CPI leader R Nallakannu will be accorded full State honours.
"The memory and fame of comrade Nallakannu, who lived selflessly for the working people, without grandeur, shall remain etched forever in the hearts of the people like an imperishable inscription," he said.
Recalling that he had remarked during Nallakannu's centenary celebrations that the Left leader "lived as the Communist movement itself," the remark resonated in his memory. Also, the memory of Nallakannu, who lived his life entirely for the people, shall forever remain etched in their hearts.
"My deepest condolences to his grieving family members, relatives, and all comrades of the Communist movement who mourn the loss of our comrade. Let us bid farewell with full state honours, paying our solemn respects to our distinguished Tamil, our dear comrade," the CM said in his statement.
Meanwhile, leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes to the leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the family and admirers.
Rahul Gandhi said Nallakannu’s life was a rare example of integrity, simplicity and unwavering commitment to the poor and the marginalised. For nearly nine decades, he stood firmly for justice and dignity, the senior Congress leader said, conveying condolences to the family, colleagues and admirers.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister Stalin said the memory and fame of Comrade Nallakannu, who lived selflessly for the working people without grandeur, would remain etched in the hearts of the people like an imperishable inscription.
D Raja said Nallakannu practised what he preached and was an outstanding Communist who dedicated his entire life to the freedom of the nation, the emancipation of the people and public welfare, without any personal expectations or self-interest. He recalled working closely with Nallakannu, saying they slept on the floor of the party office, ate together and worked for the party. He described him as a leader who never differentiated between juniors and seniors and who remained steadfast in the face of every form of attack.