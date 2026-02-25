Obituary | R Nallakannu: Freedom fighter and CPI veteran who made people’s struggles his life

A freedom fighter and one of the tallest mass leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Tamil Nadu, Nallakannu passed away on Wednesday. He was 101.

Born on December 26, 1925, at Srivaikuntam near Thoothukudi to Ramasamy and Karuppayi Ammal, Nallakannu grew up in a middle class peasant family. His political consciousness was shaped during his school days at the Carnation School in Srivaikuntam, when the freedom movement was at its peak. He actively participated in protests in and around Srivaikuntam, drawing inspiration from the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi in his early years before being introduced to Marxist literature by his teacher Pallavesam. He joined the Quit India movement and was imprisoned as a student activist.

Even in his youth, Nallakannu took firm positions against caste discrimination. During the Second World War, when a food committee was formed in Srivaikuntam, dominant caste landholders excluded a Dalit member from the meetings. Nallakannu intervened, brought the member to the meeting in person and ensured that he was seated as an equal, leading the landlords to boycott the proceedings.