CPI leader R Nallakannu dies at 101

CHENNAI: Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu, who had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, died on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports. He was 101.
Nallakannu had suffered a major setback in his health on February 23 and was admitted in critical condition.
A hospital statement issued on February 24 said he was battling an infection along with multiple co-morbidities, including hypertension, kidney disorder and difficulty in swallowing food. He was under intensive care, with ventilatory support and medications being stepped up based on specialists’ advice.
Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the veteran leader at the hospital on Monday evening, following which several political leaders, including CPI general secretary D Raja, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, called on him.
Born on December 26, 1925, in Srivaikuntam in Tuticorin district, Nallakannu was a towering figure in Tamil Nadu’s Left movement. He served as a farmers’ union leader for 25 years and as the CPI’s Tamil Nadu state secretary for 13 years.
With Bureau inputs