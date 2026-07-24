Left asks Vijay government to restrain police, bring in reforms

CHENNAI: The Left parties on Friday (July 24) strongly condemned the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Tasmac employee Arunachalam in Thoothukudi, with the CPM demanding a CB-CID probe into the incident and the CPI calling for comprehensive police reforms to prevent recurring custodial deaths in the State.
In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the incident had once again highlighted concerns over police excesses, coming just weeks after the alleged custodial killing of differently abled youth Sabari Varman in Kanniyakumari district.
Shanmugam said Arunachalam, a resident of Amudhanagar in Thoothukudi city, was arrested by Thenbagam police on July 17 for allegedly selling liquor illegally and taken in for questioning. He alleged that Arunachalam was admitted to hospital later that day with injuries on his head, hands and legs before succumbing. Referring to a video statement reportedly recorded by Arunachalam before his death, Shanmugam said the victim had alleged that he was assaulted by police personnel. He added that the deceased's family had accused four police personnel of being responsible for his death.
The CPM demanded a CB-CID inquiry into the custodial death, suspension of the police personnel allegedly involved pending investigation, action against all those responsible, and adequate compensation for Arunachalam's family.
Veerapandian said the incident showed that the Supreme Court and High Court guidelines, as well as safeguards under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), were not being followed during police investigations. He said repeated custodial deaths raised serious concerns over accountability within the police force.
Referring to the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, Veerapandian said its verdict had failed to bring about meaningful changes in police functioning. He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to undertake police reforms, provide specialised training to personnel handling investigations, strengthen accountability by prescribing stricter punishment for custodial torture, and ensure justice and compensation for Arunachalam's family.