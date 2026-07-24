Left asks Vijay government to restrain police, bring in reforms

In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the incident had once again highlighted concerns over police excesses, coming just weeks after the alleged custodial killing of differently abled youth Sabari Varman in Kanniyakumari district.

Shanmugam said Arunachalam, a resident of Amudhanagar in Thoothukudi city, was arrested by Thenbagam police on July 17 for allegedly selling liquor illegally and taken in for questioning. He alleged that Arunachalam was admitted to hospital later that day with injuries on his head, hands and legs before succumbing. Referring to a video statement reportedly recorded by Arunachalam before his death, Shanmugam said the victim had alleged that he was assaulted by police personnel. He added that the deceased's family had accused four police personnel of being responsible for his death.