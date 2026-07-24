Thoothukudi youth dies post-detention; kin cry custodial torture, cops deny

The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he had collapsed on his own inside the station lock-up and had no external injuries during his medical examination.

According to the police, a case was registered against Arunachalam on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during an enforcement drive.

Police said all legal procedures relating to the arrest were followed, including videographing his personal search and serving an arrest intimation on his family. He was taken to the hospital at around 5.50 pm for a medical examination, where the attending doctor certified him fit and recorded no external injuries, police claimed.

A senior police officer said Arunachalam was then brought back to the station to complete legal formalities and kept in the lock-up with other accused persons. While conversing with fellow inmates, he suddenly collapsed, an incident captured on CCTV, the officer added.

Police personnel immediately provided drinking water and first aid, and called his mother, who was waiting at the station. As his condition appeared normal, he was released on station bail and allowed to leave with his family for a further medical check-up as a precaution, police added.