Thoothukudi youth dies post-detention; kin cry custodial torture, cops deny

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old youth — Arunachalam of Amudha Nagar here — who was detained by the Thoothukudi South Police in connection with an alleged prohibition offence, died while undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The death triggered a protest by his relatives, who refused to accept the body, alleging custodial assault.
The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he had collapsed on his own inside the station lock-up and had no external injuries during his medical examination.
According to the police, a case was registered against Arunachalam on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during an enforcement drive.
Police said all legal procedures relating to the arrest were followed, including videographing his personal search and serving an arrest intimation on his family. He was taken to the hospital at around 5.50 pm for a medical examination, where the attending doctor certified him fit and recorded no external injuries, police claimed.
A senior police officer said Arunachalam was then brought back to the station to complete legal formalities and kept in the lock-up with other accused persons. While conversing with fellow inmates, he suddenly collapsed, an incident captured on CCTV, the officer added.
Police personnel immediately provided drinking water and first aid, and called his mother, who was waiting at the station. As his condition appeared normal, he was released on station bail and allowed to leave with his family for a further medical check-up as a precaution, police added.
Relatives later informed the police that Arunachalam had collapsed again near the hospital and was admitted for treatment. "During treatment, he underwent a medical procedure. However, he died on July 23," the officer said.
Arunachalam's family disputed the police account, alleging he sustained head and leg injuries after being assaulted by four policemen during interrogation. Claiming the injuries led to his death, they demanded action against the personnel involved.
The relatives of Arunachalam, who staged a protest outside the hospital, cited video clips in which the deceased victim allegedly spoke of police torture. They insisted that action be taken against the police personnel before accepting the body, following which Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town) Sunil and other officials held talks with the protesters.
"A special team picked up Arunachalam near a tea shop and assaulted him. Even at the station, he was subjected to custodial torture," alleged I Aseer, state coordinator of the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT).
He questioned why the police failed to produce Arunachalam before a Judicial Magistrate after the initial medical examination. "If he fainted at the station as claimed, was it not the duty of the police to admit him to the hospital directly instead of handing him over to his mother?" Aseer asked.
The relatives later met the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to demand action and a transparent post-mortem examination.
Judicial Magistrate-III Vijay Kumar visited the hospital, spoke to the relatives, and examined the body preserved for the post-mortem.
JAACT members also submitted a representation to the Magistrate, requesting adherence to the Madras High Court guidelines laid down in Santhosh vs District Collector, Madurai to ensure fairness. "Video footage and the post-mortem report should be handed over to the family," JAACT members said.
The Judicial Magistrate informed JAACT that the post-mortem would be conducted on Friday strictly following court guidelines. The procedure was scheduled for Friday as a panel of three doctors, required under the rules, could not be constituted immediately.
Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Arunachalam's father, and further investigation is underway.