Leader of AIADMK, PMK likely meet at Thailapuram to finalise alliance on Monday

CHENNAI: Leaders of the AIADMK are like to meet at PMK founder S Ramadoss at his Thailapuram farmhouse on Monday to hold talks on alliance for the Lok Sabha polls

"There is a high possibility of a meeting of senior leaders of AIADMK and our party leader S Ramadoss at Thailapuram. We are hoping that the difference between the two parties will be sorted out and the alliance will be finalised by tomorrow, " said the party functionary, who privy to the meeting between PMK Salem district secretary and Salem West MLA Arul Ramadas and the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Arul reportedly met the AIADMK leader on behalf of the party leader and carried a message from senior Ramadoss.

Though the PMK senior leaders tried to downplay the meeting, it gained significance following information percolated from the close circle of the PMK leadership that they would revive their electoral ties with the Dravidian major for the April 19 general elections.

"There is a possibility of finalising the alliance talks with the AIADMK by Monday or Tuesday. The developments are clearly indicating that we will go with the AIADMK, " said another functionary.

He also confirmed the meeting between party president G K Mani and senior Ramadoss at Thailapuram for nearly an hour in the morning.

However, Mani left ahead of the arrival of Anbumani to the Thailapuram farmhouse to meet his father.

It may be recalled that Rajya Sabha member and former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugam met Ramadoss twice regarding alliance.

