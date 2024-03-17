Lok Sabha ‘24 poll: AIADMK agrees on seven LS seats to PMK; denies for RS

CHENNAI: In its first official move that came after days of hectic but covert activities, PMK deputed an MLA to open talks with the AIADMK.

PMK MLA Arul Ramadas met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence on Sunday evening to initiate the negotiations.

According to sources, PMK sought 10 Lok Sabha seats and a commitment for a Rajya Sabha seat when the vacancy arises next year. However, the AIADMK is willing to offer seven Lok Sabha seats but not an RS seat.

Though senior AIADMK leader and RS MP C Ve Shanmugam held discreet meetings with PMK founder S Ramadoss at the latter's Thailapuram residence twice, it failed to break the deadlock, as PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is keen on going with the BJP, calculating that it would give him a better chance of bagging a Union minister post.

Amid this deadlock, senior leaders, including G K Mani, held talks with Ramadoss senior at Thailapuram. Following this, party MLA from Salem West constituency and party district secretary Arul Ramadas was deputed to meet EPS in Chennai.