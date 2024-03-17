LS polls: Tug-of-war between AIADMK and PMK, inconclusive PMK: Delayed alliance is denied victory

CHENNAI: The murky situation over the alliance talks between the AIADMK and late actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) continues even after the model code of conduct came into effect. Amidst this, the Vanniyar dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) prolonged the hide-and-seek game with their potential partner BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, which would be held in the first phase on April 19 in Tamil Nadu.



Though the DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth made it clear that they were on talk only with the AIADMK, the demand from her for a Rajya Sabha seat and four Lok Sabha seats in the AIADMK front is prolonging the talk.

The AIADMK, which was not in a position to give RS for the DMDK, has been parleying with the DMDK leader to cement the alliance for the April 19 polls.

The situation in the PMK was even more complicated as the father and son Ramadoss stood divided on the alliance between the Dravidian major and the saffron party.

There was a lot of disgruntlement among the party functionaries, particularly in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts, against junior Ramadoss who wants to finalise the seat-sharing talks with the BJP, said a party insider.

“Party senior leader G K Mani communicated the moods of party cadres and people on the ground to the leaders - Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss. There is a high possibility of revolt within the party, if the leadership goes against the wishes of the senior functionaries and cadre,” said a reliable source in the PMK.

“Delayed alliance is denied victory when it comes to elections,” said political critic Tharasu Shyam over the tug-of-war between the AIADMK and DMDK. He also said that the PMK’s decision to go with the BJP would benefit Anbumani Ramadoss, but it would be counterproductive for the party as a whole in the electoral front. It would even trigger “revolt” and end up in a “split” in the party,which would further weaken the party.

A former MLA from the Northern district, which is one of the strongholds of the PMK, said “it was the decision of the party leader Ramadoss. We will abide by our leader’s decision and the rest depends upon our electioneering work.” He, however, said that moving away from the AIADMK front would have its own impact.

Senior journalist Durai Karuna, quoting inside sources in PMK, said that Ramadoss and GK Mani strongly propose ties with the AIADMK, while Anbumani is keen on the BJP. “It is a fight between Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss and we will have to see whose wish will prevail over the alliance decision ” he said.